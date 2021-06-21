Algarrobo moves its Tourist Office to the Mayor’s Office of Algarrobo Costa.

The Tenencia de Alcalda de Algarrobo Costa, the new home of the Algarrobo Tourist Office, has officially opened its doors.

The town hall has made this choice in light of the construction activity that is currently taking place in the area where it was previously located in Algarrobo. In addition, as they have stated on social media, that they have used “common sense” with their decisions. To advertise their towns, all coastal communities with the same qualities as our municipality have always had tourist information centres on the shore to help them promote their town. They have also informed that this move will be definitive.

The opening hours will be: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9.45 to 13.00 hours and Sunday from 9.45 to 14.00 hours.

