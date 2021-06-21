Age Concern, Costa Calida

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Age Concern, Costa Calida
AGE CONCERN: Costa Calida branch is looking for volunteers Photo credit: Age Concern

ALTHOUGH there is no specific date as yet, Age Concern Costa Calida are planning a fund-raising lunch party in July.

This will be held at the newly-opened Club Playa Grande (formerly Copi Coy) in Puerto de Mazarron.  Once there are more details this will be announced on the Age Concern Costa Calida Facebook page.

The organisation is urgently seeking a new Volunteer Co-ordinator as well as Volunteer Drivers in the Camposol, Country Club and Condado areas to help with GP and hospital visits.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This may only require a morning or so now and again when volunteers are free but can be so important to those who can no longer drive due to ailing health or eyesight problems.   Fuel expenses are reimbursed.

“Do please think about joining our team, by emailing at [email protected] or giving Isabel Stewart a call on 634 344 589,” Age Concern said.

Regular monthly activities at the Drop-in Centre (Calle Valencia 12, Camposol A, Mazarron) are currently on hold but Age Concern are still there for advice and information, shopping and medicine collection. The centre is currently open every Tuesday between 10am and 1pm.


Enquiries (634 344 589); Volunteer Coordinator (634 312 516).

Lifeline Puerto de Mazarron Area (634 325 408). Lines are open from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here