ALTHOUGH there is no specific date as yet, Age Concern Costa Calida are planning a fund-raising lunch party in July.

This will be held at the newly-opened Club Playa Grande (formerly Copi Coy) in Puerto de Mazarron. Once there are more details this will be announced on the Age Concern Costa Calida Facebook page.

The organisation is urgently seeking a new Volunteer Co-ordinator as well as Volunteer Drivers in the Camposol, Country Club and Condado areas to help with GP and hospital visits.

This may only require a morning or so now and again when volunteers are free but can be so important to those who can no longer drive due to ailing health or eyesight problems. Fuel expenses are reimbursed.

“Do please think about joining our team, by emailing at [email protected] or giving Isabel Stewart a call on 634 344 589,” Age Concern said.

Regular monthly activities at the Drop-in Centre (Calle Valencia 12, Camposol A, Mazarron) are currently on hold but Age Concern are still there for advice and information, shopping and medicine collection. The centre is currently open every Tuesday between 10am and 1pm.

Enquiries (634 344 589); Volunteer Coordinator (634 312 516).

Lifeline Puerto de Mazarron Area (634 325 408). Lines are open from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.