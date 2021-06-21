A mayor of Rincon is convicted for mistreating a local resident.



The capital of Malaga’s 13th Court of First Instance and Preliminary Investigation has sentenced José Mara Gómez Muoz ‘Pepn’ (PMP), the fourth deputy mayor of Rincón de la Victoria Town Council and councillor for Operational Services and Parks and Gardens, to pay a fine of 180 euros for committing a minor offence of ill-treatment of work, as defined in article 147.3 of the Penal Code.

The facts referred to in the sentence, which this newspaper has access to, date all the way back to September 23, when a neighborhood protested the removal of over 80 trees, including mulberry, jacaranda, and ficus trees, from Avenida de Málaga and their replacement with palm trees.

According to the judge, Isabel Tobea, the victim was a party to the event “who approached José Mara Gómez, who was arguing with a journalist, and was pushed by him after putting her hand on his neck, but caused no injuries.”

According to the judge, “it is apparent from the statement of the complainant’s allegations and those of the witness who testified at her request, as well as the information contained in the medical aid report, that the events occurred in the manner specified”

“The complainant reiterated her allegation in its entirety, without omissions or discrepancies.

The same story was given by the witness, who was there at the time, given that he was the journalist with whom the defendant was disputing or, as the complainant put it, was being reprimanded by him “the judge argues.

“In response, the defendant denied making physical contact with the complainant, but his story is untrustworthy in light of his nervousness,” the judge writes in her conclusion.

“There is no evidence.”

The prosecutor asked for Gómez Muoz’s acquittal.

However, the judge granted the prosecution’s request for a sentence, although she reduced it from 600 to 180 euros “due to Mr. Gómez’s unknown economic capacity.”

Because the sentence is not final, it may be appealed to the Malaga Provincial Court.

