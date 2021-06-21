15 municipalities have not registered new cases of coronavirus for two weeks.

The region is one of eight Andalucian health districts with the lowest incidence rate, according to the World Health Organisation.

Six weeks into the six-week period without a state of alert, 37 towns in the province of Malaga have not recorded a single verified case of coronavirus in the last 14 days, according to the latest available data.

According to the SUR, 15 of them are located in Axarquia Province.

They are as follows: Alfarnate, Archez, Arenas, Benamargosa, Benamocarra, Canillas de Aceituno, Canillas de Albaida, Comares, Ctar, Iznate, Riogordo, Salares, Sedella, Macharaviaya, Totalán, Benamargosa, Benamocarra, Canillas de Aceituno, Canillas de Albaid.

Malaga is the third Andalucian province with the greatest number of municipalities with no confirmed cases of Covid in the last two weeks, after Sevilla and Granada, respectively.

It is ahead of Almera, which has 71 points, and Granada, which has 79 points.

For several weeks, the province of Malaga has experienced an increase in confirmed cases in the range of 1,400 to 1,500 per seven-day period.

According to La Opinión de Málaga, this means that the average daily positives does not go below 200, which prevents the measures from being loosened.

Regions such as Axarquia, on the other hand, are among the eight Andalucian health districts with the best incidence rate, which, according to the most recent report, was 105.8.

