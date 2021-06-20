Zaragoza To Operate New Electric Buses From 2022

ZARAGOZA To Operate A New Fleet Of Electric Buses Next Year



Zaragoza Town Hall has presented the new electric bus model on which the renewal of its fleet will be based from the end of next year, when it will switch to using the ie tram, a bus with futuristic lines developed by Irizar e-mobility with which, in addition to showing the change to a ‘zero emissions’ technology, there will be a change in the aesthetic aspect of urban buses in the city.

This vehicle will be in tested over the next three weeks, providing a service on different lines with the capacity to operate with double buses, such as the No23, with which Zaragoza redoubles its commitment to become a climate neutral city, the city already having four buses of this characteristic in service, along with 111 hybrid units, the rest of the fleet being made up of 352 diesel vehicles.

In order to facilitate this proposed change, the Government of Zaragoza last Wednesday approved a contractual modification with the company Avanza, the concessionaire of urban bus transport in the city, which will make it possible to incorporate 68 new electric buses into the service, of which 51 will be the standard 12 metres size, and the other 17 will be articulated, all gradually brought into service towards the end of 2022.

The Irizar ie tram is a 100% electric, zero-emission bus with the aesthetic attributes of a tram that combines the high capacity, ease of access, and internal circulation of a tram with the flexibility of a city bus, and this model has a maximum capacity of 145 people.

The ie tram has an integral low floor, signalling of the positions reserved for wheelchairs and/or child carriages, and a tannoy announcing each stop, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

