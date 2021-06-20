Wristbands for Gender Violence in Andalucia Grow 46% in One Year

THE statistical report prepared by the Coordination Unit against Gender Violence of the Delegation of the Government of Spain in Andalucia closed last April with 846 active control bracelets in compliance with protection and restraining orders imposed by the Gender Violence Courts, a figure that represents 46.1% more than in the same month last year and encompasses 37.2% of the national total.

According to the Delegation in a press release, the rate per million women over 15 years of age who use this device in Andalucia was 231.2 in April, more than double the national average, which stood at 108.9. As reported by Andalucia Informacion, other resources are added to these devices available to victims, such as the Atenpro service for care and protection through an electronic device with geolocation and an emergency button for victims who are active users, with 2,741 registrations in April, 7% of the national total. The rate of active users of this service in Andalucia is 749.2 per million women aged 15 or over, the national average in that period is 730.5.

In this sense, the Gender Violence Units of Andalucia have reflected in the monthly report a decrease of 10.3% in the number of calls to telephone 016, which reached 1,215 visits in April 2021, while in the same month last year they were 1,354. In April, a total of 17,510 cases of women victims of gender violence remained active in Andalucia, a figure to which was added the 129,205 cases inactivated since 2007, representing a total of 146,715 cases in Andalucia, 23.11% of active and inactive cases in Spain, which accumulates 634,837 since 2007.

The 016 – a service for victims, relatives and environment of cases of sexist violence – provides a telephone service of information, legal advice and immediate psychosocial attention by specialized personnel to all forms of violence against women, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This service is also carried out through WhatsApp 600 00 00 16 and email [email protected]