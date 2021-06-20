Vega Baja flood protection

REGIONAL government officials working on Plan Vega Renhace recently inspected the River Segura upstream and downstream from Orihuela.

They were there to assess the current state of the river following the repairs and restoration that were necessary after the storms caused by the Upper Level Isolated Depression (DANA) of September 2019.

Their visit preceded publication of the 2021-2027 Plan Hidrologico del Segura that will set out Generalitat measures to minimise risks and protect the Vega Baja from a repetition of the 2019 catastrophe whose effects are still being felt.

Together with work at the Tabala dam in Beniel (Murcia), this envisages increasing the Santomera reservoir’s intake of water from the River Chicamo and Abanilla watercourse, as well constructing controlled flood plains and corridors.