Using A One Euro Coin To Check Your Vehicle’s Tyres Are Roadworthy

Chris King
USING A One Euro Coin To Check Whether Your Vehicle’s Tyres Are Road Worthy

With the hot Summer months almost upon us in Spain, and after a long period where vehicles have not been used so much – if at all – drivers should take care to check that the tyres on their vehicle are in good working order, before undertaking any journeys.

It should be normal anyway to check the tyres for any deficiencies or wear and tear, and also to ensure that they meet the minimum legal requirements for driving, both for your own safety, and to avoid any unnecessary fines, because in the event of the police stopping you and discovering that the tread on your vehicle’s tyres is less than 1.6 millimetres in depth, the resulting fine is €200 per tyre

There are easy ways to check your tyres without the need to visit a garage or a mechanic, and the best-known check for the tyre tread depth is by using a one euro coin (in the UK, normally a 20p coin) into the groove, and if the gold edge of the coin is not visible then the depth of the tread is within the required measurement.

However, if the gold edge of the coin does not fit into the groove then the depth is too shallow and the tyre should be changed as soon as possible.

Of course, it is standard practice to always check the condition of your vehicle’s tyres, and even if the tread is intact, a tyre can still lose traction as it gets older, and most tyre manufacturers will recommend you change the tyres a minimum of every five years, as reported by 20minutos.es.


If you look closely at the numbers engraved on the sides of the tyre, they will refer to the week and the date of manufacture, so it is easy for you to calculate how old they are, and whether they might need changing or not.

