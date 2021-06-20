Torrevieja will shine

Linda Hall
Torrevieja will shine
AUGUST FESTIVAL: A week of events and concerts Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

BRILLA TORREVIEJA is the first edition of a “Festival Boutique” offering more than just music between August 1 and 7.

Separate events will create an idyllic atmosphere where the public can connect with culture and experience unique and unforgettable moments, promised Torrevieja’s Culture councillor Antonio Quesada.

The town will also be welcoming national and international artistes in concerts at the Eras de la Sal precinct in a privileged setting surrounded by quays and wharves.

August 1: Pol Granch, Spain’s X-Factor winner in 2018

August 2: Niña Pastori, Flamenco singer

August 3: God Save the Queen tribute group


August 4: Jorge Drexler, Uruguayan singer

August 5: RVFV and Lennis Rodriguez Reggaeton duo

August 6: El Canijo de Jerez (pop), Uña y Carne (flamenco-pop) and La Cochera (Orihuela group).


August 7: Sidecars, Spanish rock-pop group from Madrid

Brilla Torrevieja’s promoters stressed that as well as these concerts there will be parallel activities for children, families and all age groups throughout the week.

“We want to promote tourism and local commerce in the zone, involving Torrevieja’s tourist sector as well as its shops and businesses, with events that can help the region’s economy,” they explained.

Tickets for the concerts are now available on the www.brillatorrevieja.com website.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

