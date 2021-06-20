Torrevieja will shine

BRILLA TORREVIEJA is the first edition of a “Festival Boutique” offering more than just music between August 1 and 7.

Separate events will create an idyllic atmosphere where the public can connect with culture and experience unique and unforgettable moments, promised Torrevieja’s Culture councillor Antonio Quesada.

The town will also be welcoming national and international artistes in concerts at the Eras de la Sal precinct in a privileged setting surrounded by quays and wharves.

August 1: Pol Granch, Spain’s X-Factor winner in 2018

August 2: Niña Pastori, Flamenco singer

August 3: God Save the Queen tribute group

August 4: Jorge Drexler, Uruguayan singer

August 5: RVFV and Lennis Rodriguez Reggaeton duo

August 6: El Canijo de Jerez (pop), Uña y Carne (flamenco-pop) and La Cochera (Orihuela group).

August 7: Sidecars, Spanish rock-pop group from Madrid

Brilla Torrevieja’s promoters stressed that as well as these concerts there will be parallel activities for children, families and all age groups throughout the week.

“We want to promote tourism and local commerce in the zone, involving Torrevieja’s tourist sector as well as its shops and businesses, with events that can help the region’s economy,” they explained.

Tickets for the concerts are now available on the www.brillatorrevieja.com website.