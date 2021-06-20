Thirteen Beach Assistants for Pilar

NEW ARRIVALS: Pilar de la Horadada’s mayor Jose Maria Perez welcomes this year’s Beach Assistants Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA has taken on 13 Beach Assistants, announced Jose Maria Perez, the local mayor.

They will be present on the town’s beaches until September 17, ensuring that beachgoers observe anti-Covid health and safety regulations while, in a departure from last year, also providing general information.

All are aged between 18 and 30 and, before applying for posts, were registered job-seekers.

“The town hall has had to make a considerable effort to cover the cost of ensuring that Pilar de la Horadada has safe beaches this summer,” Perez explained.

In another departure from last year, when the scheme was first introduced and entirely funded by the regional government, the town hall is contributing €34,324 towards cost of the Beach Assistants’ wages and social security payments while the remaining €57,978 will be covered by the Generalitat.


