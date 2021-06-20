Summer Sales Are Approaching as Big Brands Advance their Dates

LARGE and small businesses are preparing for the start of summer sales due to the hope that the sector can pull through to the end of the worst phase of Covid-19, to reduce the fall in sales in physical stores and secure them through online sales. This optimism for the summer is shared by the Spanish Confederation of Commerce (CEC), as it foresees that the volume of sales for the sales campaign begins to a greater extent on the 24th in the fashion and footwear sector will be reactivated compared to last year.

As reported by 20 Minutos, the employer’s association, however, stresses that the improvement will be “slight” with respect to the 2020 campaign and warns that it will stay far from the 2019 figures, the turnover could still fall between 20% and 30%. Each store, each chain, initiates the sales when it deems it appropriate and for this reason, the employer casts doubt on the impact of the campaign on consumption. In addition, he believes that the increase in sales will be linked to the relaxation of restrictions, greater mobility and the advancement of vaccination.

The items that are going to be placed in the physical and online windows will offer a range of attractive discounts. The streets are already active with people, unlike what happened last summer, and sales come with the traffic. A study carried out by Sensormatic reveals that for three-quarters of Spaniards (74%) it has been “liberating” to be able to buy in person instead of online. The director of this retail solutions company Carlos Gómez points out that “despite the caution, buyers have once again overwhelmingly welcomed physical purchases.”

The traditional date of July 1, where the cameras captured the races to reach the bargains first, has almost gone down in history as the opening day of the summer sale campaign. Some companies have already launched with a range of discounts, such as Decathlon, H&M, Mango, Springfield, Tendam (Cortefiel) Amazon, AliExpress and eBay. Other large companies such as El Corte Inglés, Primark or the brands of the Inditex group including, Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe will wait until next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (June 22nd – June 24th), to open their respective discount campaigns both in-store and on their online platforms.