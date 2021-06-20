Proud and inclusive Santa Pola

GAY PRIDE: Santa Pola focuses on equality, solidarity and respect Photo credit: Santa Pola town hall

SANTA POLA will celebrate Gay Pride day on June 28 with talks and a workshop on urban art.

The town hall’s Equality, Culture and Youth departments are collaborating on the “Inclusive Santa Pola, proud Santa Pola” programme as well as a campaign that includes posters and videos.

“These will focus on equality, solidarity, respect for sexual, gender and identity diversity as well as free love,” the councillors explained.

Equality coordinators from Santa Pola schools and high schools will also be taking part in the campaign, municipal sources revealed.

The first talk at 7pm in the Municipal Library on June 28 will centre on “How to come out of the closet in the 60s, 80s and 2000s,” organised by the Asociacion Entendemos LGTBI (Let’s Understand LGTBI) and featureing Roberto Robertina, Carlos Lamm and Jose Valero who will relate their experiences and Spain’s advances in LGTBI rights over the last 50 years.


