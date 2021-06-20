Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Told ‘Archie will never be Prince!’ Claims Royal Source.

PRINCE CHARLES has said that he will “NEVER” let his grandson Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor be a Prince, claims a royal source.

The heir apparent to the British throne has made it clear Prince Harry’s son will have no place among the front-facing members of the Royal Family, The Mail on Sunday reported. The decision would mean the 2-year-old toddler, currently seventh in line to the throne, would not inherit the royal title of ‘Prince’ when Charles becomes King.

The source revealed to The Mail: “Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King.”

According to the report, Charles told the Duke of Sussex that he will change a key document preventing his grandson from inheriting a title that would once have been his birthright.

Despite stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family, the decision has infuriated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to the Mail. The decision is also believed to have sunk relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal Family to a “dangerous new low”.

According to Charles’ plan, only the immediate family members would be receiving the titles along with financial and police support that is paid for the taxpayers.

