Palm forest’s future guardians

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Palm forest's future guardians
EL PALMERAL: School visits are more than just an outing Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

MORE than 500 Orihuela pupils visited the local Palmeral palm forest  days last week.

They were taken there so they could learn first-hand about the Palmeral’s history and wildlife and see for themselves the activities that are carried out in the palm forest, which is now a protected Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

The city’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio was there to greet each party, impressing upon them how important the pupils were to the palm forest.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“They represent the future of our city,” Aparicio said afterwards.

“Through these visits, which will recommence during the next school year, we are ensuring that pupils get to know the Palmeral and are aware of its importance so that they take good care of it.”

Aparicio went on to explain that Orihuela city hall was inviting all local schools and high schools to include visits in their 2021-2022 timetables.


“The visits will be more than an outing and will help to widen their studies in respecting and looking after the environment.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here