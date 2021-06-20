Palm forest’s future guardians

MORE than 500 Orihuela pupils visited the local Palmeral palm forest days last week.

They were taken there so they could learn first-hand about the Palmeral’s history and wildlife and see for themselves the activities that are carried out in the palm forest, which is now a protected Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

The city’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio was there to greet each party, impressing upon them how important the pupils were to the palm forest.

“They represent the future of our city,” Aparicio said afterwards.

“Through these visits, which will recommence during the next school year, we are ensuring that pupils get to know the Palmeral and are aware of its importance so that they take good care of it.”

Aparicio went on to explain that Orihuela city hall was inviting all local schools and high schools to include visits in their 2021-2022 timetables.

“The visits will be more than an outing and will help to widen their studies in respecting and looking after the environment.”