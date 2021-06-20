News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Walk safely RESPONDING to residents’ requests, Huercal-Overa town hall has added pavements to a section Calle Cura Valera, while installing storm drains and other infrastructure. As well as improving road safety, the €20,000 project will provide better quality of life and improve the area’s image, the Services councillor said.

August date WELSH Singer Bonnie Tyler, famous for her distinctive husky voice, will perform in Almeria City on August 27. The concert will be organised for an audience of 2,000 people although this could be increased depending on the health situation nearer time, said city hall’s Culture councillor Diego Cruz.

Stop-over PURCHENA now has tourist accommodation in the town’s Old Quarter with a six-bedroomed 19th century property that has been modernised while retaining its original features. Promoters Jean and Frank from Venezuela and Holland are participating in a Dutch reality show which will also promote the Almanzora Valley and Almeria.

Lesser evil THE Cajamar Caja Rural bank voted through last year’s accounts that showed a net profit of €10.6 million compared with €66.1 million in 2019. The board of directors later explained that the Almeria-based bank preferred to sacrifice profits and cover the economic risks caused by the Covid pandemic.

Vandals hit POLICE are seeking vandals who set fire to six rubbish containers in Calle Granada in Almeria City at 5am in the morning. Firefighters arrived immediately but although they extinguished the flames within 20 minutes, the blaze meanwhile damaged a parked car and the façade of the nearest building.

Wider choice NEXT year, pupils at Adra’s Virgen del Mar high school will be able to take a course in Construction, a branch of Building and Civil Engineering vocational studies. During a recent visit, the Junta’s Education delegate Antonio Jimenez stressed the importance of offering specialised courses at pupils’ own schools.

Sunny side MULTINATIONAL marble company Cosentino’s works in Partaloa and Cantoria will be energy self-sufficient once work has been completed on constructing its own solar plant. With 37,000 solar panels and covering an area of more than 40 hectares, this will be largest of its kind in Spain and one of the biggest in Europe.

Easy peasy ROQUETAS town hall issued 1,402 permits for minor building works since it decided to cut paperwork and red tape to a minimum in May 2020. This step was taken to simplify applications, stimulate the economy and create jobs, all of which are the municipality’s “maximum priority” explained Urban Agenda councillor Jose Luis Llamas.