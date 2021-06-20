News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News in Brief - Costa de Almeria
MORE PAVEMENTS: Built in response to Huercal-Overa residents’ requests Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

Walk safely RESPONDING to residents’ requests, Huercal-Overa town hall has added pavements to a section Calle Cura Valera, while installing storm drains and other infrastructure.  As well as improving road safety, the €20,000 project will provide better quality of life and improve the area’s image, the Services councillor said. 

August date WELSH Singer Bonnie Tyler, famous for her distinctive husky voice, will perform in Almeria City on August 27. The concert will be organised for an audience of 2,000 people although this could be increased depending on the health situation nearer time, said city hall’s Culture councillor Diego Cruz.

Stop-over PURCHENA now has tourist accommodation in the town’s Old Quarter with a six-bedroomed 19th century property that has been modernised while retaining its original features.  Promoters Jean and Frank from Venezuela and Holland are participating in a Dutch reality show which will also promote the Almanzora Valley and Almeria.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Lesser evil THE Cajamar Caja Rural bank voted through last year’s accounts that showed a net profit of €10.6 million compared with €66.1 million in 2019. The board of directors later explained that the Almeria-based bank preferred to sacrifice profits and cover the economic risks caused by the Covid pandemic.

Vandals hit POLICE are seeking vandals who set fire to six rubbish containers in Calle Granada in Almeria City at 5am in the morning.  Firefighters arrived immediately but although they extinguished the flames within 20 minutes, the blaze meanwhile damaged a parked car and the façade of the nearest building.

Wider choice NEXT year, pupils at Adra’s Virgen del Mar high school will be able to take a course in Construction, a branch of Building and Civil Engineering vocational studies. During a recent visit, the Junta’s Education delegate Antonio Jimenez stressed the importance of offering specialised courses at pupils’ own schools.


Sunny side MULTINATIONAL marble company Cosentino’s works in Partaloa and Cantoria will be energy self-sufficient once work has been completed on constructing its own solar plant. With 37,000 solar panels and covering an area of more than 40 hectares, this will be largest of its kind in Spain and one of the biggest in Europe.

Easy peasy ROQUETAS town hall issued 1,402 permits for minor building works since it decided to cut paperwork and red tape to a minimum in May 2020.  This step was taken to simplify applications, stimulate the economy and create jobs, all of which are the municipality’s “maximum priority” explained Urban Agenda councillor Jose Luis Llamas.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here