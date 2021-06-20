Marbella launches a hybrid or fully electric boat rental service from Puerto Banús.

Puerto Banús in Marbella will be the first in the province of Andalucia to host yachts that use only ecological fuel to propel them.

Port administrators have reached an agreement with the company Volta Yacht to be the reference port for this type of luxury yacht to sail the Mediterranean. “It is the first port in southern Spain”, they boasted in Puerto Banús, where the concessionaire hopes that its berths will be the starting point for this type of vessel to sail the seas, especially for the journey through North Africa, docking at Morocco and Tunisia.

Puerto Banús is the first port in Spain to reach such an agreement. “Leading the development of electric boats being the first distributors in the south of Spain, is part of our firm commitment in the transformation of a sustainable marina”, remarks Juan Núñez-Insausti, CEO of Puerto Banús, who explains that it is intended to promote “Sustainable navigation”. The concessionaire clarified that they will not sell boats, and only intend to rent or transfers berths.

There will be a fleet of Volta Yachts available at the moorings. “It is the first nautical dealer in Spain specialized in electric, hybrid and solar-powered boats”, said Insausti. This type of boat will be offered from the top berth area of ​​the port, which will be attended by the sales and customer service staff of Puerto Banús. It offers yachts, catamarans, jet skis and motorboats. According to the technical description offered by the owner, they allow you to navigate without the need for fueling up.

These types of boat use electric batteries that can be recharged in the port, similar to electric cars, but they also have solar panels fitted for the self-supply of energy, so that there is no limitation of hours when going out to sea.

