Live Anywhere For One Year With Airbnb

Airbnb is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make anywhere in the world home for a year.

Live Anywhere on Airbnb offers 12 individuals and up to three companions each the opportunity to live exclusively in listings on Airbnb for approximately one year.

“Whether you are looking to join Zoom meetings by the beach, take your family on the ultimate road trip, or learn a new language in a favorite city—this program is for you. We’ll ask that you share your experiences with us which could help shape the future of travel and living on Airbnb,” the travel booking company said.

The company will provide accommodations and a transportation allowance for the duration of the program.

Airbnb are looking for:

Remote workers

Creatives

Empty nesters

Young families

Staycationers

Digital nomads

“To name a few. We are seeking a diverse set of 12 individuals and up to three companions each who can be part of the program for 12 consecutive months from July 2021 to July 2022, 10 of which will include traveling to and living in listings on Airbnb,” the company said.

What they will cover:

Credit for accommodations

Transportation allowance

Listing suggestions

Local Experiences

And more—for the duration of the program for the 12 participants and up to three companions each.

What travellers will inform:

Product changes and resources that could help improve the long-term living experience on Airbnb

Ideal types of accommodations for solo travellers or groups like families

Better understanding of financial benefits of hosting while traveling

To help shape the future of flexible living on Airbnb.

You can apply here.

