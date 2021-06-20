Israel Reimposes The Use Of A Mask In Some Regions Of The Country After New Covid Outbreaks.

The Israeli Health Ministry reinstated the requirement to wears masks in schools in the Modiin-Maccabim-Reut municipality and in the town of Binyamina starting today, Sunday, June, 20, after coronavirus outbreaks at two schools in those cities.

The reimposed regulation applies to all areas of schools, both indoors and outdoors, the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came a day after Modiin Mayor Haim Bibas said he had decided to bring back the indoor mask mandate throughout the city after it was dropped nationwide last week.

The report said several vaccinated adults had been infected in the school outbreaks.

According to reports, there were concerns that both school outbreaks could be linked to people recently returning from overseas travel without abiding by quarantine rules. The Health Ministry currently recommends against any non-essential travel.

About 55 per cent of Israel’s 9.3 million population are now fully vaccinated – a turnout largely unchanged by this month’s expansion of eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds.

Israel has, in June, logged either zero or one daily Covid-19 deaths, Health Ministry data show. New infections have been in a steady but gentle decline after a steep drop-off in February and March.

The Israeli health ministry had said masks would still be required of unvaccinated patients or staff in medical facilities, of people en route to quarantine, and of passengers on commercial flights.

It came as the UK announced a one month delay to rolling back its last restrictions – with a new Freedom Day pencilled in for July 19.

