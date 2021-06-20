Investigation of 34-Year-Old Man’s Death in Estepona

INVESTIGATION of man’s death in Estepona. The National Police are conducting an investigation into the death by firearm of a 34-year-old man of Jamaican nationality in the Malaga municipality of Estepona.

As reported by 20 Minutos, the National Police received the notice at 05:00 this Sunday, when the victim arrived in a vehicle at a hospital, presenting gunshot wounds. When he arrived at the health centre, his prognosis was dire and he eventually died there.

The Police are keeping the investigation open to clarify the event, as reported. At the moment, more information about what happened is unknown.

This Monday, June 21, an autopsy will be carried out on the body at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of Malaga, which will allow more information to be released. Euro Weekly News will provide further updates when they are released.