Growers choose solar power

AGRICULTURAL growers in the Vega Baja are turning increasingly to solar-powered pumps for their irrigation systems.

Both gasoil and electricity, most-used in the past, now cost more and the last hike by the power companies has been the last straw for many growers, explained Jose Vicente Andreu from Orihuela, who is also the Asaja farmers’ union president.

Solar power is a great opportunity for small growers and the big combines, Andreu said, with solar panels gradually appearing all over southern Alicante where more land is devoted to agriculture and there are more hours of sun.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

