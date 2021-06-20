GRANADA Woman Arrested Over Identity Theft Loan of €18,000



National Police officers have arrested a 42-year-old woman, of Spanish nationality – who has a previous police record – suspected of being the perpetrator of a crime of fraud, and identity theft, after using the identity and bank account details of a former work colleague, along with a falsified payroll slip, to obtain an online loan of €18,000.

The scam came to light only after her victim received a call from a well-known bank that specialises in online loans and credit cards, to say that she had defaulted on three installments of an eight-year loan in her name in September 2020, totalling €830.

Fully aware that she had not taken out the loan in question, the victim asked for information about the loan, including the documentation that had been used to obtain it originally, and was told that payslips from the SAS had been presented as proof of income, which is when she started to suspect her former workmate.

Police investigators were quickly able to identify the suspect once the victim told them who her former colleague was, as she had a prior police record for a similar incident, and is an expert in digital marketing, and it soon became apparent that several payroll slips had been manipulated, containing the victim’s name while she had never even worked for the health service.

A bank account certificate in the same name, but with an account number actually associated with the alleged fraudster, was also examined, and finally, a photocopy of the victim’s ID was discovered, which would have been obtained by the detainee during the month of September of last year, which saw the Granada woman arrested and now awaiting sentencing by a judge, as reported by granadadigital.es.

