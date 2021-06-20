Cruises Resume From The Port Of Cadiz After A Year Of Stoppages.

The Port of Cádiz restarts cruise ship traffic on Monday, June, 20, after the stoppages due to the pandemic.

The ‘Mein Schiff 2’ is scheduled to enter at 8 am from Cartagena and will depart at 7 pm for Malaga, with 1,800 passengers and 600 crew members on board. As stated by the Bay of Cádiz Port Authority, to guarantee the prevention of covid-19 transmission, it has launched a protocol that is drawn up under the guidelines issued by the health authorities, which applies to operators, passengers and crew on the ship.

As a general rule, the necessary measures will be applied to prevent the conveying of infected people, reduce the probability of transmission on board, detect cases early and handle them properly until they disembark, and identify and quarantine their close contacts.

At the same time, measures have been adopted to limit contact between people, establishing groups of passengers and crew, with different times for eating, boarding and disembarking, as well as participation in ship activities, in this way, there is as little interaction as possible between groups.

THE port of Malaga had welcomed the TUI-owned cruise ship ‘Mein Schiff 2’ on June 15, which sailed in at 6.00 am. The passenger ship is the first to dock in a port area on the Iberian Peninsula after restrictions were lifted after the State of Alarm in Spain came to an end.

This vessel belonged to the German shipping company and global holiday package operator, TUI. It arrived from the Canary Islands and after a short stay carried on to Palma de Mallorca.

