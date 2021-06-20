New Zealand 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert.

A massively powerful earthquake has rocked a subtropical island off the coast of New Zealand.

According to reports from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), the earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands, reaching a magnitude of 6.7 on the Richter Scale. The quake struck shortly after 5 pm UTC and reached a depth of 32 miles (51km).

At this stage there is no immediate threat of a Tsunami being triggered.

The Kermadec Islands are located around 1,000km northeast of mainland New Zealand.

In a notice, the PTWC said: “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 occurred in the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 1706 UTC on Sunday June 20, 2021.”

New Zealand was rocked by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake off its east coast on March 8, just days after a string of quakes in the same region sparked tsunami fears and mass evacuations.

A series of tremors were recorded just four days after two powerful earthquakes triggered evacuations along a 100-mile stretch of the country’s coast. The most significant was a quake with a 6.6 magnitude recorded at 7.36 am.

