Benalmádena Club De Hielo Ice Rink Set To Reopen In October.

The Club de Hielo, which also incorporates a swimming pool and gym, closed in December 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, however, Benalmádena town hall has now announced that the Club de Hielo is set to reopen its doors that will run by a new concession in October this year.

The ice rink, pool and gym facility closed last December following a vast drop in visitors which was due to coronavirus restrictions that forced the club to close it’s doors at 6pm.

Councillor for Sport, Joaquín Villazón, said: “Our forecast is that the club can reopen its doors in October.”

The Club de Hielo, in Benalmadena, Malaga, closed unexpectedly on December 4, after entering voluntary bankruptcy, leaving their 49 workers “defenceless” as they are owed their wages since November.

The facilities were closed to the public and to the workers themselves, much to their surprise.

Members of staff at the time complained that this “is leading some families to extreme situations such as having to resort to the town’s social services to be able to pay for basic supplies, rent and food.”

They criticised that the local council and the company managing the facilities brought about this situation just days before the concession was due to end, on December 31, and added in a statement that another public tender for management of the Club de Hielo had not been opened.

