DESPITE Spain’s questionable financial situation, Bank of Spain employees can enjoy a paid for summer break on the coast.

Last year the Bank issued a tender inviting travel agents to offer two and three bedroom accommodation across the country to be used for staff summer vacations but this was cancelled due to the pandemic and restriction on travel.

Nothing daunted, a similar tender was issued this year and according to a number of news sources including The Canadian News, four agencies will be sharing almost €1 million as they supply some 100 apartments for use by Bank of Spain staff this summer.

Although cost was one of the main criteria, their employer wanted to ensure that staff would be able to enjoy similar standards to those they enjoy at home, so all properties had to have air conditioning, a swimming pool, decent views and be within 100 metres of a beach.

The Bank of Spain is of course 100 per cent state owned and therefore funded by the Spanish taxpayer, many of whom have been on furlough or out of work for as much as a year.

Indeed, it has recently suggested that the increase in the minimum wage in Spain may have detrimental effects upon employment especially in the case of those aged 45 and over.

