Aquarama In Valencia To Open The Longest Capsule Slide In Europe

AQUARAMA In Valencia Is To Open The Longest Capsule Slide In Europe This Season



Aquarama, the water attraction park located in the municipality of Benicàssim, Castellon, in the province of Valencia, will reopen its doors today, Saturday 19, and will showcase its brand new novelty called WOW, which is the longest capsule slide in Europe,

WOW is not for the faint-hearted, starting from a height of 30 metres, and comprising of a 210 metre long slide, with the novelty of having a cabin at its opening point, whose floor is actually a hatch that opens when the user is ready for a hectic trip, with the result being a true adrenaline experience in its purest form on a translucent slide.

Along with the park’s other famous attraction, the Space Shot, WOW can elevate the Benicàssim park to be among the most exclusive in the country, where visitors will also be able to enjoy the ‘Salto del Diablo’ which is the highest kamikaze slide in Europe, or ‘El Remolino’, all are unique in the mainland of Spain.

All the water attractions coexist with garden and relaxation areas and spaces specially designed for the little ones, such as Chiquilandia, a children’s area decorated with large flowers and bright and fun colors where the whole family can enjoy the water, plus there is the freshwater sea of ​​the wave pool, or the children’s slide races of the ‘ Minidunas ‘, as well as a complete range of gastronomic offers available.

The entire park team has been busy finalising the details to open today, ensuring all the guarantees of safety and hygiene are in place, so that young and old can enjoy a day of fun and entertainment with complete peace of mind.

Last season the Aquarama team was awarded the distinguished ‘Responsible Tourism’ seal from the Secretary of State for Tourism, and continues to work on the application of all hygienic and sanitary prevention measures against Covid-19.

Customers can now take advantage of the advance purchase of tickets online, either through the Aquarama website, or via the Aquarama App, both options with great benefits, eliminating the waiting times at the box office and because of the discount that this type of advance purchase enjoys and the possibility of benefiting from exclusive combos and promotions.

In addition, this year Aquarama celebrates its 35th anniversary, with promotions and special offers to share with its customers in a completely new season, from June to September, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

