17 Year Sentence Given to Two Men for Accumulating Weapons

SEVENTEEN-YEAR sentence given to two men for accumulating weapons. The men in question face a global prosecutor’s request for 17 years in prison for being caught in Benahavis, Malaga, with a submachine gun and a semiautomatic pistol.

The defendants will be tried this week for a crime of illegal possession of weapons and deposit of weapons of war in the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Malaga, according to judicial sources. As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the defendants were caught with weapons in a vehicle at around 3:40 p.m. on August 25, 2014, in the “El Herrojo” area of ​​the La Quinta de Benahavis urbanization, in the province of Malaga.

The officers involved in the investigation seized a CETME brand submachine gun, model C2 of the calibre 9 mm parabellum with the barrel and frame cut off, with a magazine and an adaptable silencer during the operation, as well as a semi-automatic pistol also with a magazine and a silencer. Ten cartridges in good condition and in good working order to be fired with the submachine gun and two cartridges for the pistol were also seized during the search.

One of the defendants faces seven years in prison, while for the other the penalty is increased to ten years because the prosecutor considers that he has incurred the aggravating circumstance of recidivism, the tendency of a convicted criminal to re-offend.