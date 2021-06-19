UK’s ‘Longest-Suffering Covid Patient’, 49, Tragically Dies After Gruelling 14-And-A-Half Month Battle.

The UK’s longest coronavirus patient has sadly passed away at St Gemma’s hospice in Leeds following a long and gruelling battle with the deadly virus. Jason Kelk became the longest coronavirus patient after being on the Intensive Care Unit in the hospital for over a year.

The 49- year-old was admitted to hospital on March 31 last year – just one day after TV presenter Kate Garraway‘s husband Derek Draper. Writing in her new book, ‘The Power of Hope’, the 53-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter spoke of her and her family’s ordeal with Derek’s Covid-19 battle, revealing that scans of his brain showed “fluffy white clouds floating in the top part of his head”, which had sparked a great deal of concern among the doctors.

Jason remained in hospital ever since, up until Friday morning when he was transferred to a nearby hospice, it was there that he spent his final hours surrounded by his family.

Sue Kelk, his bereaved wife of 20 years, told Calendar News the decision to withdraw Jason from all treatment was made after his long battle became “too much”.

His wife Sue Kelk wrote on Facebook on Friday, June 18: “It is with a very heavy heart that I have to share the sad news that Jason passed away peacefully at St Gemma’s at 12.40 pm.”

She told Sky News that her husband was brave because “he didn’t want to live like this anymore”, adding: “He was my soulmate. We were opposite sides of the same coin – different but joined together.”

On Thursday, Mrs Kelk had written that her “darling husband” was facing “yet another setback” in his fight against coronavirus after contracting an infection.

Following his death, the 63-year-old told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It was definitely important for him to do it on his terms.

