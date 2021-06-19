The New Model Of Electric Bike That Is Robust Yet Weighs Only Sixteen Kilos

A company from the Netherlands – Mokumono – is responsible for the latest design of electric bike, in the shape of the new ‘Delta S’ model, and it is attracting attention for a number of reasons.

This unique new design has incorporated the monocoque chassis of cars, and achieved the objective of retaining a light yet solid frame at the same time, weighing in at just 16 kilos, which is quite something when you consider the size of the bike, and that it is an electric alternative, with the consequent additional weight of the elements that make up this powertrain.

In addition to the particular shape of the frame, it should be noted that the production process of this model includes two aluminum halves connected by rubber moulds, and the aesthetics of this Dutch model are eminently urban, coming equipped with elements such as mudguards, and even supports to carry saddlebags if needed.

The Brooks Cambium C15 saddle is a clear sign of its city-oriented personality and the Ergon GA3 handlebar grips complete the comfort features, and since the bike does not include a suspension system, the tyres and forks are crucial to providing a more comfortable ride.

With this in mind, the Delta S features WTB Horizon tyres with a smooth centreline and herringbone outer tread, and as for the forks, Mokumono includes a combination of aluminum and carbon to reduce the level of vibrations and also scratch a few grams from the total weight of the bike.

It should not be overlooked that the Delta S does not include a classic and conventional bicycle chain, but has a Gates Carbon Drive belt drive, which in addition to being more durable, requires little maintenance, without needing to be greased, offering smoother operation and taking better advantage of the rider’s strength with each pedal stroke.

The Delta S starts at €2,990, and has a 36V 250W electric motor that provides assistance at speeds of up to 25 kmh, with the motor powered by a 7Ah and 250 Wh battery that allows a range of 60 kilometres, and is fully recharged in just two hours, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

