Ten Activities that are Prohibited on Malaga Beaches

AS summer temperatures start to rise, the relaxation of restrictions, the advance in vaccination, the increase in tourism and the imminent disappearance of the obligation to wear masks will inevitably result in the influx to the beach. Therefore, it doesn’t hurt to remember some of the prohibited activities on Malaga beaches set out by the City Council. As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the sanctioning regime distinguishes between minor and serious offences, which can entail fines of between €300 to €3,000.

It is prohibited to start a fire directly on the beach, whether it is on sand, stones or rocks. Also the use of gas cylinders and/or flammable liquids, with the exception of the fuel used to supply the engines of the boats in the docking areas. It is forbidden, in the same way, to cook on the beach from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and, in no case, less than six meters from the high tide line. Barbecues can only be made in the marked spaces and on the grills that the City Council has arranged.

Camping on the beach is prohibited. Those who violate this regulation must immediately vacate the occupied public domain, at the verbal request of the officers of the authority.

In the bathing areas and during the bathing season, fishing from the shore and from the underwater is prohibited, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., in order to avoid the damage that the equipment used can cause to other users.

The access of domestic animals to the waters and bathing areas is prohibited, with the exception of what is necessary for the development of activities duly authorized by the competent health authority.

It is forbidden to wash in the seawater using soap, gel, shampoo or any other similar product, users who wish to wash may do so in the showers and foot washers that the City Council has provided. It is also forbidden to use these showers for anything else except for their intended use, users who use the showers to play, clean kitchen utensils, wash or shower using soap, gel, shampoo or any detergent product, paint, deteriorate, will be penalized.

It is forbidden to throw any type of waste such as papers, food scraps, cans, bottles, dried fruit remains, cigarette butts, etc., on the beach or in the seawater, as well as leaving furniture, trolleys, pallets, boxes or packaging.

The use of radio devices, musical instruments or any other sound devices on the beach is prohibited as they emit noises that cause discomfort to other users.

Bathing and staying in areas designated by the City Council for stranding boats, pedal boats, jet skis, etc. are prohibited.

Parking and unauthorized movement of vehicles on the beach is prohibited.

The sale of any food product in general and, specifically, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, sweets or seeds on the beach is prohibited.