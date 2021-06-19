Taylor Swift Re-Releasing Red This Year

Taylor Swift will re-record and re-lease her hit 2012 album Red later this year.

The singer made the announcement on Twitter.

“Imagining your future might always take you on a detour to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long,” she wrote.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way,” she added.

Swift has been re-recording some of her back catalogue after a bitter row over the ownership of her master recordings with talent manager Scooter Braun.

Her hit singles We Are Never Getting Back Together, 22 and her duet with Ed Sheeran, Everything Has Changed, are all on Red.

The album will be released on November 19.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.