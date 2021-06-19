Tan France To Front His First British Show For BBC Two

Tan France, star of global smash-hit show Queer Eye, will front his first British show for BBC Two.

Taking on a subject close to his heart, which over the past year has been brought into sharp focus across the world, Tan will explore the issues around skin tone and colourism in society, as well as in the fashion, entertainment and beauty industries.

The presenter has experienced this phenomenon first-hand. When he was only nine-years-old he did something he has regretted ever since, he attempted to lighten his own skin with bleaching cream he found in his relative’s cupboard.

In a one-hour film Beauty And The Bleach, Tan will face up to his own experiences in an attempt to seek answers to questions around the public perception of beauty – meeting celebrities, experts, and people affected by the issue.

Tan said, “I know that sadly my story isn’t unique, and so many people around the world have felt a burning desire to lighten their skin. But now is the time to question that. I want to find out why colourism is still so prevalent, and why people feel the need to change their skin colour when it’s already beautiful.

“This film has the chance to show people they’re not alone, and that they can – and should – love the skin they’re in,” he added.

