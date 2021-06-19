Swimmer safe and sound

RESCUERS feared the worst when they found an empty airbed floating off Almeria City’s Zapillo beach.

Earlier, Salvamento Maritimo received an alert from onlookers who could see two people in difficulties when their lilos were swept away off Roquetas’ Las Palmerillas beach.

One of the swimmers finally managed to make it to the shore, but initially there was no trace of the other who was finally located near the Aguadulce fish farm.

He was picked up and taken first to Almeria port and later Torrecardenas hospital for a check-up, a Guardia Civil spokesman revealed.