Spain Gives 50 Million Euros To Countries Helping Venezuelan Refugees

Spain will contribute 50 million euros over a three-year period, to support the main countries taking in Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America. This contribution comes on top of another 50 million committed in 2020, also over a three-year period, of which 72 per cent has already been disbursed or scheduled for disbursement.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, said, “The countries taking in migrants are giving a lesson in solidarity that deserves our full support.

“This is our way of saying to the people of Venezuela and to the host communities in Latin America that we will not leave them to act alone. They continue and will continue to be able to count on Spain,” she added on June 17.

The Venezuelan refugee and migrant crisis continues to cause unprecedented needs in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 5.6 million Venezuelans have abandoned their homes since 2015 and more than 4.6 million of them remain in the region, which has made it the second worst crisis of displaced persons in the world, behind only Syria.

The funds allocated to alleviate the situation of the Venezuelan refugees and migrants span both humanitarian assistance actions and development actions, which particularly include strengthening health systems and socio-economic integration.

