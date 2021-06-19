Spain Bidding To Chair The Committee On World Food Security

Spain has announced its bid to chair the Committee on World Food Security (CFS), the main platform within the United Nations system for combating hunger aimed at supporting countries in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals on food security and nutrition.

Gabriel Ferrero, Ambassador on Special Mission for World Food Security since April and previously the Director-General for Sustainable Development Policies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, will be Spain’s candidate for CFS Chairman.

His professional career has been wholly dedicated to sustainable development and international cooperation. He has been recognised for his work on building the 2030 Agenda and promoting the Zero Hunger Challenge during his time as advisor to the previous Secretary-General of the United Nations Organisation, Ban Ki-moon while he was coordinator of the UN High-Level Task Force on World Food Security and Bureau Chief of the UN Special Representative on the matter. An aid worker, researcher and academic, he is also a professor on sabbatical of Universidad Politécnica de Valencia and the author of over 50 publications.

His candidacy was announced at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) conference that was held online between 14 and 18 June, and at the latest informal meeting of EU Development Ministers last Monday. The chairman will be selected at the 49th meeting of the committee on October 11-14.

