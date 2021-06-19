Snuggle Down For Bedtime Stories with Tom Hiddleston And Cat Deeley

Actor Tom Hiddleston is to entertain the nation’s children with a CBeebies Bedtime Story when he tells the tale of a much-loved and very different type of superhero.

The star makes his CBeebies debut on Friday June 25 when he reads the fun-filled adventure Supertato by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet about a superhero potato and a supervillain pea.

Tom opens the story by saying: “Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a supervillain. This guy is really naughty, very cheeky and bright green. But never fear, because where there’s trouble, a superhero is sure to follow.”

Also coming up, in a story to air on Father’s Day, Sunday June 20, TV host Cat Deeley will read Love Makes A Family by Sophie Beer all about the love shared by family members.

Tom Hiddleston and Cat Deeley are the latest names to be added to a long list of celebrities to have read a CBeebies Bedtime Story. So far this year, there have been new stories from Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Felicity Jones, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Oti Mabuse, Chris O’Dowd and Tom Ellis.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories in on each weekday at 6.50pm BST on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

