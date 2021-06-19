SCOTLAND And England Grind Out A Draw At Wembley In Group D



Wembley Stadium in London was the setting for a huge football match in Group D of Euro 2020 this evening, Friday 18, as Scotland travelled down to face their old foe, England, with Steve Clark‘s men needing a positive result from this game if the Scots are to progress to the knockout phase.

Gareth Southgate had Man United defender Harry Maguire fit again, which is a big boost to his defensive options, although Tyrone Mings hardly put a foot wrong in England’s opener against Croatia, and the England manager opted to start with John Stones and Mings.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A very evenly balanced contest ended in a 0-0 draw, which in the grand scheme of things, suits England, who now have four points from their two games, so Tuesday’s match with the Czech Republic – who drew 1-1 with Croatia earlier today, and are also on four points – will be huge.

John Stones smashed a header against the post in the first half, somehow finding himself totally unmarked in the Scotland penalty area as a corner came across, and minutes later, Mason Mount saw his shot just miss the post, but, apart from that, chances were few and far between, and the Scotland defence was excellent throughout the match.

Harry Kane had another quiet match, not looking anywhere near as sharp as he normally is, and he ended up being substituted, and replaced by Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Scotland have an outside chance of qualifying if they can beat Croatia on Tuesday, should England beat the Czechs, and if they repeat tonight’s form then they stand every chance of doing it, if only they can find the back of the net, not having scored in eight of their last twelve matches.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.