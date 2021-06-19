RENFE To Increase The Malaga-Madrid Connection With Four More AVE Trains from next June 24



In another sign that the pandemic is dropping in strength and that things are getting back to normal, Spanish high-speed train operator, Renfe, has announced on Friday 19, that it is to increase the number of connections on the Malaga to Madrid line.

From Thursday 24, another four of its AVE high-speed trains will be added daily – two in each direction – which means that there will then be a total of 20 services from Monday to Friday on that line, with the Saturday schedule being increased to 14, and Sunday to 18.

These extra services will reinforce the existing weekday morning schedules, and add extra onto the end of the current weekend schedules.

Starting from next Thursday, trains will leave Madrid at 8:25am Monday to Thursday, and another one will depart at 8:30pm on Fridays and Sundays, while from Malaga, trains will depart at 8:10am Monday to Thursday, at 12 midday each day, and at 8pm on Fridays and Sundays.

Renfe has gradually been bringing its service back to pre-pandemic strength, and now these extra services will increase the travel possibilities between the Costa del Sol and the capital, having had just 12 trains operating the Malaga to Madrid route back at the start of May.

The company has stated that it is constantly studying the evolution of demand in each of its commercial services with the aim of adapting them to the real mobility needs detected, and has increased the number of seats available on weekends when the demand is greatest, according to malagahoy.es.

