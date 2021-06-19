Portugal And Germany Contest One Of The Best Matches So Far

PORTUGAL And Germany In Group F Contest One Of The Best Matches In Euro 2020 So Far

European champions Portugal travelled to the Allianz Arena in Munich this afternoon, Saturday 19, to take on Germany, in what looked, on paper, to be a very interesting contest, and they didn’t fail to live up to that billing, as a rampant Germany absolutely tore the Portuguese team apart.

A half-time score of 3-1 showed just how exciting the first 45 minutes was, with two of Germany’s goals being own-goals from the Portuguese defenders.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored first for Portugal on 15 minutes – his 107th international goal – after a long diagonal pass from Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva found Jota, who unselfishly squared it to an unmarked Ronaldo to steer the ball into the empty net, remarkably, his first-ever goal against Germany.

Suddenly, with ten minutes to half-time, it was all Germany, as Gosens put a lovely ball into the box, and Ruben Dias unluckily deflected it into his own net, to level the match, and just four minutes later, incredibly, yet another own-goal to put Germany 2-1 in front, as Guerreiro smashed Kimmich’s effort into his own net.

The second half carried on from where the first one stopped, as Muller engineered a beautiful ball to Gosens on the left side of the pitch, who promptly delivered a pinpoint pass to the feet of Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, who made no mistake from close-range, 3-1 to Germany after 51 minutes.

Still not done, Germany grabbed a fourth in the 60th minute when Robin Gosens deservedly scored, heading in Kimmich’s cross while unmarked at the far post, prompting Fernando Santos to remove a very under-performing Bruno Fernandes off the pitch, replacing him with Joao Moutinho.

Portugal refused to roll over, and that man Ronaldo once again involved, this time keeping in a cross that looked like it was going out of play, and hooking it back for Diego Jota to head home and make it 4-2 after 67 minutes, and give the Portuguese some glimmer of a comeback, but it was not to be.

