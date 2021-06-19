Piers Morgan Slams Love Island’s Contestants As ‘Dimwits’.

PIERS MORGAN took to social media to brand Love Island contestants “dimwits”, slamming ITV’s new mental health protocols and insisting that people shouldn’t go on the reality show if they “can’t stand the heat”.

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, 56, has taken to Twitter to blast prospective Love Island contestants, warning them they shouldn’t go on the reality show if they “can’t stand the heat”.

The outspoken and always controversial media personality branded the contestants in this year’s line-up, which is yet to be announced, “dimwits”, insisting that only thick-skinned individuals should ever take part in the dating programme.

He penned: “My advice would be much simpler to any prospective Love Island contestants: if you can’t stand the heat, don’t go into the kitchen. Nobody’s forcing these people to go on TV and cavort around in no clothes having sex with like-minded dimwits”, he added.

ITV has unveiled the rigorous welfare checks and training this year’s Love Island contestants will be expected to go through before heading into the Mallorca villa.

TV bosses confirmed that the 2021 islanders will be subjected to coaching in money matters and dealing with online trolling as well as receiving therapy sessions to help them adjust to their newfound fame when they leave the villa.

The new guidelines follow a 2018 enquiry into the show that has been hit with controversy in the past, including the tragic suicides of contestants Mike and Sophie Gradon.

