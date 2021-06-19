Malaga Records 208 New Infections and Three Coronavirus Deaths

AS reported by Malaga Hoy, there have also been 208 new positives for Covid in the province, compared to 267 on Friday, June 18, 285 on Thursday, June 17, and 263 on Wednesday, June 16. Therefore, it is the lowest data in recent days, although the total number of infections amounts to 103,988 in Malaga.

After the good data offered this Friday, June 18, by the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA), the province registers three more deaths from coronavirus today, June 19. This is the highest figure in all of Andalucia in this regard, representing almost half of the seven recorded in the entire autonomous community.

The Ministry of Health and Families reports that there are currently 614 confirmed patients with Covid-19 admitted to Andalucian hospitals, of which 142 are in Intensive Care Units. As for the number of hospitalized in Malaga, there are already 8,280 registered since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, there are currently 83 admitted, of which nine are in ICU. Nonetheless, there is still reason for hope in this battle against the virus. Malaga already exceeds the barrier of 100,000 cured of the disease. Specifically, there are 100,152 those recovered from Covid, 232 more in the last 24 hours.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Vaccines continue to advance at a good pace in Andalucia, and all eyes have been on them in recent weeks. The autonomous community has already administered 97.11% of the doses received, which translates into a total of 6,472,385. In Malaga, 1,230,291 doses have already been administered with 29.63% of the Andalucian population being fully vaccinated.