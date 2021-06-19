Kim Kardashian Was Almost A Runaway Bride

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was almost a “runaway bride” before getting married to professional basketball player Kris Humphries. The marriage lasted 72 days.

In a reunion special of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim discussed her marriages and relationships with her sisters. Kim split from husband Kanye West earlier this year.

Kim went through with the marriage to Humphries to avoid being known as the runaway bride forever.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I felt like I was going to let everyone down,” she said.

Kim knew she had made a bad decisions during their honeymoon in Italy but she says she owes Humphries an apology.

“He’s very faith-based so I’m sure he would’ve loved to not have a marriage on his record. He wanted an annulment. The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved. So, he marked fraud to get an annulment,” she said.

Speaking about her split from Kanye West she said, “I honestly don’t think I would say it here on TV, but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. It was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all, or not really try.”

“I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family,” Kim added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.