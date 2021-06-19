England v Scotland Scores 20 million On ITV

ITV’s exclusive coverage of England and Scotland’s draw at Wembley last night peaked with 20 million viewers – a 79 per cent share across ITV and STV – becoming the most-watched match of Euro 2020 so far.

The match set a new broadcaster streaming record with 4.8m streams across ITV Hub and STV Player.

With a 20 million one-minute peak, the game becomes the most-watched football match since ITV’s exclusive coverage of England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018 drew a peak of 27.5 million viewers.

The match coverage, from kick off to final whistle, which saw both Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke’s teams play out a tense goalless draw, was watched by 18.4 million viewers, a 74 per cent share, of viewing across ITV and STV.

ITV’s coverage of the tournament includes main presenters Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal, as well as Reshmin Chowdhury, ITV’s Euros squad will offer a wealth of insight, expertise and opinion from a punditry line-up of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown and Andros Townsend.

Commentary comes from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Joe Speight, Seb Hutchinson and Tom Gayle, supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist and John Hartson.

