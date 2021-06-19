England v Scotland Scores 20 million On ITV

Deirdre Tynan
ITV's Euro 2020 squad. Image: ITV

ITV’s exclusive coverage of England and Scotland’s draw at Wembley last night peaked with 20 million viewers – a 79 per cent share across ITV and STV – becoming the most-watched match of Euro 2020 so far.

The match set a new broadcaster streaming record with 4.8m streams across ITV Hub and STV Player.

With a 20 million one-minute peak, the game becomes the most-watched football match since ITV’s exclusive coverage of England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018 drew a peak of 27.5 million viewers.

The match coverage, from kick off to final whistle, which saw both Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke’s teams play out a tense goalless draw, was watched by 18.4 million viewers, a 74 per cent share, of viewing across ITV and STV.

ITV’s coverage of the tournament includes main presenters Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal, as well as Reshmin Chowdhury, ITV’s Euros squad will offer a wealth of insight, expertise and opinion from a punditry line-up of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown and Andros Townsend.

Commentary comes from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Joe Speight, Seb Hutchinson and Tom Gayle, supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist and John Hartson.


Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

