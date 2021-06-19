Disneyland Paris Reopens With Enhanced Health And Safety Measures.

Disneyland Paris reopened this week with restricted numbers after the pandemic forced a shut down since last autumn. Health and safety measures that were implemented during a short reopening in summer 2020 have been enhanced.

New Attractions

A range of new character experiences have been introduced at ‘selfie spots’ across the park. Sixty characters from the Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel ranges will be involved.

A new Cars Road Trip attraction has been added based on Route 66. Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel opens on June 21. New live show Disney Junior Dream Factory then opens on July 1.

A statement said: “Our measures continue to reflect current government guidelines, demonstrating our ability to improve the guest experience while prioritising safety.

“As authorities recommend the wearing of an appropriate face covering in public spaces, Disneyland Paris asks all guests ages six and older to do so.

“Partnering with Purell throughout the destination, Disneyland Paris has installed nearly 2,000 dispensers of hand sanitising gel made in France.

“To support physical distancing, limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations are in place, per government guidance.

“As a result, some experiences, shows or events may not be available or may be modified, depending on evolving guidance from authorities.”

Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, celebrated the reopening of the popular destination.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring the Disney magic back to our Guests, in the most wonderful way and with enhanced health and safety measures… As the top tourist destination in Europe, I am so proud to see Disneyland Paris play a key role in the reignition of the tourism industry. It is a chapter filled with hope and optimism that we are starting all together as we believe that the need to dream and share moments of happiness with family and friends have never been so important. And as part of our longstanding commitment to supporting our communities, we are delighted to be celebrating this milestone with 300 beneficiaries from local associations.”

