Diputacion vice-president remanded

JAVIER AURELIANO GARCIA, president of the Diputacion provincial council, recently called an online Plenary Meeting precipitated by the facemasks scandal.

Garcia gave full details of the case involving a €2 million contract for facemasks and personal protection equipment, confirming that Oscar Liria, the Diputacion vice-president and Public Works councillor implicated in the case, no longer occupies either of his former posts.

Liria was arrested and subsequently remanded last week for allegedly receiving irregular commissions on the Diputacion contract.

The commissions came to light as the result of a 2020 Guardia Civil investigation into a Catalan businessman who was linked to a criminal organisation.

This in turn led to 13 arrests last week in Barcelona, Girona, Murcia and Palma de Mallorca as well as Almeria.

Ten people were charged and released but Liria was amongst those who remained in custody.