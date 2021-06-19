Cyclist Evacuated By Helicopter After Fall In Arenas Del Rey

A CYCLIST has been rescued by the emergency services and evacuated by helicopter after falling down a slope in the area of the Bermejales reservoir in Arenas del Rey.

A cyclist has been rescued by the emergency services and evacuated by helicopter after falling down a slope in the area of the Bermejales reservoir in Arenas del Rey in the province of Granada, according to the Andalucian Emergency 112 service, a part of the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board.

Emergency services received a call to 112 at 11:15am notifying them of the accident of a cyclist who fell down a drop of about 25 metres in the area of the Bermejales reservoir, in Arenas del Rey, near the A-3302 road. According to the caller, the cyclist was injured and needed rescue to be able to leave the area.

A team made up of the Alhama Firefighters, the Civil Guard and the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Section (Sereim) of the Guardia Civil was then launched, in addition to activating the Public Health Emergencies Company EPES.

Once the operatives reached the place where the injured person was, they requested the mobilisation of the medical helicopter to the area for the evacuation of the injured person due to the inaccessibility of the place where the accident had occurred. The cyclist was immobilised and evacuated by helicopter to the PTS hospital for medical attention.

