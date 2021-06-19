Cruise Ship Protest In Palma

OVER 80 people took part in a demonstration in Palma this morning, June 19.

Over 80 people took part in a protest in Palma this morning, June 19, against cruise chips. The demonstration was organised by numerous environmental groups and took place just days after the first cruise ship arrived in Palma for over a year due to the health crises.

The protesters want to have a limit on the number of cruise ships that arrive at the Port of Palma because of the alleged environmental damage that they cause, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The Balearic government has already put legislation in place to curb visits by the large vessels, the government also welcomed this cruise ship with open arms on Wednesday, June 19. The arrival signals the start of tourism returning to Palma.

It was also announced on Tuesday, June 15, that the port of Malaga welcomed the cruise ship TUI-owned ‘Mein Schiff 2’, which sailed in at 6.00am. The passenger ship was the first to dock in a port area on the Iberian Peninsula after restrictions were lifted after the State of Alarm in Spain came to an end.

This vessel belongs to the German shipping company and global holiday package operator, TUI. It arrived from the Canary Islands and after a short stay will carry on to Palma de Mallorca.

Since July 2020, the company has been operating cabotage itineraries in the Canary Islands that are being hailed as a success story, so the choice of the port of Malaga reinforces the company’s commitment to Spanish destinations, consolidating the importance of cruise traffic in the Andalucian region.

