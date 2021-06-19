Controversy over Celebration of LGBTI Pride Day in Marbella

THE celebration on June 28 of the International LGTBI Pride Day in Marbella generated a disagreement yesterday, June 18, between the City Council and the Marbella Feminist association.

La Opinion de Malaga reported that the Government team presented different awareness and recreational activities that it will organize from Monday during the ‘Diversity Week’. Marbella Feminista, however, criticized the state of deterioration in which the rainbow flag is located, which represents the LGTBI collective, which flies on the promenade due to the “lack of commitment yet another year” of the mayor, Angeles Muñoz.

The program prepared by the City Council begins on Monday, June 21, with the conference ‘Understanding gender and orientation diversity’, which will be delivered by the president of the Andalucian LGTBI Diversity Federation, Antonio Ferre Alonso, at the Cortijo Miraflores Cultural Center from 7:00 p.m. On Wednesday, June 23, a symbolic traffic sign with the message “Stop homophobia” will be installed on Avenida del Mar; and on Thursday, June 24, a similar sign will be placed in the Los Tres Jardines park, in San Pedro Alcántara. Meanwhile, on Friday, June 25, the La Alcoholera Cultural Center will host the show ‘The diversity of your eyes’

On June 28, LGTBI Pride Day, a resident of San Pedro will read a manifesto, at 12:30 pm, in the northeast area of ​​the Los Tres Jardines park, in the town centre. On that day, news copies of activities of various kinds related to the LGTBI community will also be distributed. “The City Council’s commitment is to work to guarantee the rights and protection of LGTBI people. With this premise, the organized events are intended to sensitize the population in values ​​and human rights, give visibility to the group and, above all, promote respect for diversity and full coexistence in the municipality” said the Councilor for Equality, Isabel Cintado.

However, Marbella Feminista regretted, through social networks, the state of abandonment of the rainbow flag, which they attributed to the “neglect” of the councillor with the diversity and rights of the municipality’s residents. “Marbella is for everyone,” said the group.