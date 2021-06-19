Bodyguard Survivor Of Princess Diana’s Crash Works As Security Boss At Covid Vaccine Firm.

The sole survivor of the crash that killed Princess Diana is now the global head of security for AstraZeneca, it has been revealed, according to a report by the DailyStar.

Trevor Rees-Jones suffered severe facial injuries and memory loss from the horror 1997 collision and left his bodyguard job with Mohamed Al-Fayed the following year.

The former member of the Al- Fayed security team, who now calls himself Trevor Rees, was travelling in the front passenger seat of the Mercedes and was trapped in the wreckage, conscious but with severe facial trauma. He was placed in an induced coma for ten days.

It took skilful reconstruction by surgeons, working from an old photograph, who used 150 titanium parts to piece him back together.

The 53-year-old’s LinkedIn profile shows he has been working at the pharmaceutical giant behind one of the world’s most effective Covid vaccines, reports the Daily Mail.

It is understood that he joined as Director of Global Security in August 2017 and took his current job two years later.

He now goes under the name of Trevor Rees and lives in Shrewsbury. It is not known if his role involves protecting key personnel involved in the vaccine programme, or guarding the firm’s laboratories and intellectual property.

