Air Arabia Launches Two New Flights A Week Linking Malaga To Morocco.

Air Arabia Maroc has announced that it has now resumed international flights in accordance with Morocco’s lockdown easing.

The new routes will include flights linking Casablanca and Geneva, Nador and the Netherlands’s Eindhoven, as well as Oujda and Spain’s Murcia.

The company said that one flight between Casablanca and Geneva had already completed one journey, June 17, and the other is scheduled for Sunday, June 20- the two flights will take place weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

For the Eindhoven-Nador flight, Air Arabia will serve the destination on Mondays and Fridays. Air Arabia Maroc has also launched the Oujda-Murcia line, with two flights per week scheduled for Mondays and Fridays. The company also announced a decision to serve new routes linking Marrakech-Barcelona.

Air Arabia Maroc will additionally launch new air routes linking Fez to Marseille and Malaga, and Oujda with Marseille, Toulouse and Paris with new flights between Tangier and Bilbao, as well as Valence.

The company said that the new routes are part of its commitment to continue to strengthen its program of flights from Morocco.

